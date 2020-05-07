Sign up
31 / 365
Historic Barn, At A Distance
Thanks,
@365karly1
, for directing us to this great barn!
7th May 2020
7th May 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
1075
photos
49
followers
75
following
8% complete
Photo Details
Album
Extras # 2
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
7th May 2020 12:04pm
Tags
barn
scenic
mountains
rural
montana
Karly
ace
Oh yay! I'm so glad you found it! Great shot too:)
May 8th, 2020
