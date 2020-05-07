Previous
Historic Barn, At A Distance by bjywamer
31 / 365

Historic Barn, At A Distance

Thanks, @365karly1, for directing us to this great barn!
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Barb

@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
Photo Details

Karly ace
Oh yay! I'm so glad you found it! Great shot too:)
May 8th, 2020  
