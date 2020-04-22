Previous
Solar Fountain by bjywamer
268 / 365

Solar Fountain

I love this solar fountain that I bought for the birdbath situated in my smallest flower bed. Heard the hummingbirds like running water but have never seen one (in previous summers) actually enjoying it. Maybe this year...
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Barb

@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
Milanie ace
That is so neat - I want to look for something like that! In fact, I just found one on Amazon and am going to order it. :)
April 23rd, 2020  
