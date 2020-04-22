Sign up
268 / 365
Solar Fountain
I love this solar fountain that I bought for the birdbath situated in my smallest flower bed. Heard the hummingbirds like running water but have never seen one (in previous summers) actually enjoying it. Maybe this year...
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
22nd April 2020 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
fountains
,
birdbath
Milanie
ace
That is so neat - I want to look for something like that! In fact, I just found one on Amazon and am going to order it. :)
April 23rd, 2020
