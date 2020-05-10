Sign up
285 / 365
Next
285 / 365
Flower Garden Birdbath
I love this birdbath! this is the first year I have actually seen birds drinking from it and even saw one bathing but was too late to grab a photo!
10th May 2020
10th May 20
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
1092
photos
51
followers
79
following
78% complete
View this month »
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
Latest from all albums
265
76
284
34
42
77
285
389
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th May 2020 6:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
birdbath
