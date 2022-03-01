Previous
Next
A Neighbor's Horse... by bjywamer
Photo 552

A Neighbor's Horse...

This horse in our neighbor's field was surrounded by little goats. Guess he is their companion (or they are his companions). Whatever the case, they all were only momentarily curious about why I had walked to the fence to take their photo. LOL
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
151% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely looking horse!
March 4th, 2022  
Barb ace
@carole_sandford I thought so, too, Carole! Oftentimes the horses I see are just standing with their heads hanging down. Not the most appealing photo op. LOL
March 4th, 2022  
Cathy
Healthy looking horse! Nicely posed!
March 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise