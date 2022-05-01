Previous
Western Montana Farm by bjywamer
Photo 570

Western Montana Farm

If you look very closely you might be able to detect the mountains in the distance... All the file near us are being prepared for planting and look so great! I'm also posting a closeup of this scene.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Barb

@bjywamer
Lisa Poland ace
Great American farm.
May 4th, 2022  
