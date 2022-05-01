Sign up
Photo 570
Western Montana Farm
If you look very closely you might be able to detect the mountains in the distance... All the file near us are being prepared for planting and look so great! I'm also posting a closeup of this scene.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2246
photos
51
followers
76
following
156% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
30th April 2022 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flags
,
farms
,
barns
,
montana
,
grain bins
Lisa Poland
ace
Great American farm.
May 4th, 2022
