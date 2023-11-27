Previous
"Only Once In A Blue Moon..." by bjywamer
Photo 763

"Only Once In A Blue Moon..."

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always much appreciated!
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
209% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Your wonderful card and letter came today ❤️ Thank you!
Lovely moon shot
November 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise