Photo 763
"Only Once In A Blue Moon..."
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always much appreciated!
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2931
photos
56
followers
74
following
209% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
27th November 2023 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
sky
,
moon
Casablanca
ace
Your wonderful card and letter came today ❤️ Thank you!
Lovely moon shot
November 28th, 2023
Lovely moon shot