Previous
Photo 764
November Calendar Photo
This is the photo I chose for the month of November for the calendar I had made for myself from my photo archives.
Many thanks for your visits, comment, and favs. Always much appreciated!
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2935
photos
55
followers
74
following
757
758
759
760
761
762
763
764
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
2nd December 2023 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
calendar
,
november
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 5th, 2023
