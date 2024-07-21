Sign up
Photo 886
Mama Duck And Her Babies
Saw these on Friday at a pond we pass about once a week.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
4
2
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
19th July 2024 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
summer
,
ponds
,
waterfowl
Heather
ace
So sweet! Those babies are really growing up! Fav
July 21st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot of those cuties.
July 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
The photo certainly tells a story
July 21st, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Adorable!
July 21st, 2024
close