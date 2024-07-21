Previous
Mama Duck And Her Babies by bjywamer
Photo 886

Mama Duck And Her Babies

Saw these on Friday at a pond we pass about once a week.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
242% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
So sweet! Those babies are really growing up! Fav
July 21st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot of those cuties.
July 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
The photo certainly tells a story
July 21st, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Adorable!
July 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise