Previous
Photo 884
Is It A Whitetail Or A Mule Deer Doe?
First deer we saw while we were out driving today ran off before I could get a photo but this lady posed nicely for me. :-)
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
3
3
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Tags
animals
,
wildlife
,
deer
,
montana
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great capture, he looks hungry
July 19th, 2024
Heather
ace
So lovely! She is trusting you, Barb! Fav
July 19th, 2024
GaryW
She looks to be a whitetail, but a skinny one!
July 20th, 2024
