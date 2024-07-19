Previous
Is It A Whitetail Or A Mule Deer Doe? by bjywamer
First deer we saw while we were out driving today ran off before I could get a photo but this lady posed nicely for me. :-)

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Christine Sztukowski ace
Great capture, he looks hungry
July 19th, 2024  
Heather ace
So lovely! She is trusting you, Barb! Fav
July 19th, 2024  
GaryW
She looks to be a whitetail, but a skinny one!
July 20th, 2024  
