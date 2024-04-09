Previous
Plains, Montana Cemetery #2 by bjywamer
Photo 791

Plains, Montana Cemetery #2

A little different perspective from the cemetery.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
216% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
A beautiful old cemetery in such a stunning setting! Fav
April 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise