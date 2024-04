Roadside Fishing Access

The road between us and Plains, Montana, (where we traveled today to have a small anniversary celebration) is very scenic, following the Flathead River for much of the way. However, it is only a two-lane highway with not many ideal places to stop for photos. So, I asked Ken to pull into this fishing access area so I could grab this photo. Glad he is always so accommodating! 😊



