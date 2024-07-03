Sign up
Previous
Photo 868
Pond Reflections
Sky has been gorgeous lately. Thought I'd take a photo of its reflection instead of the upward view. LOL
Many thanks for your visits, comment, and favs. Always very much appreciated!
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3290
photos
69
followers
88
following
237% complete
View this month »
861
862
863
864
865
866
867
868
Latest from all albums
444
1230
445
867
1231
868
446
415
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
ponds
