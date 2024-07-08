Sign up
Previous
Photo 873
Bouquet Closeup
Love these beautiful flowers from my own flowerbeds! Can't take credit for them, as they were here when we bought our home in 2017. BOB
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3310
photos
70
followers
94
following
239% complete
View this month »
866
867
868
869
870
871
872
873
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
roses
,
day lilies
