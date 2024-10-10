Previous
I Like Old Trucks! by bjywamer
Photo 956

I Like Old Trucks!

This truck was just outside the entrance to the Heaven Hill Distillery in Kentucky. Had to get a photo of it! Here is a link if you'd like to know more about Heaven Hill:

https://heavenhilldistillery.com/

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Bill Davidson
A great looking truck
October 18th, 2024  
Barb ace
@billdavidson I know, Bill! Isn't it?! I wish we owned a beauty like this! :-)
October 18th, 2024  
