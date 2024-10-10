Sign up
Previous
Photo 956
I Like Old Trucks!
This truck was just outside the entrance to the Heaven Hill Distillery in Kentucky. Had to get a photo of it! Here is a link if you'd like to know more about Heaven Hill:
https://heavenhilldistillery.com/
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
2
0
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Bill Davidson
A great looking truck
October 18th, 2024
Barb
@billdavidson
I know, Bill! Isn't it?! I wish we owned a beauty like this! :-)
October 18th, 2024
