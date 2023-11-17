Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 373
Liftoff!
These three geese took flight before I could grab their photo on the pond but I was surprised to get this one of them in flight, albeit from behind and at a distance.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2929
photos
56
followers
73
following
102% complete
View this month »
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
Latest from all albums
760
1075
373
761
1076
374
762
1077
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
17th November 2023 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
geese
,
waterfowl
Milanie
ace
Interesting how all 3 wings are in a different position.
November 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close