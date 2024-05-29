Previous
Montana Rural Vista by bjywamer
Photo 415

Montana Rural Vista

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Love the cloudy sky and lovely view of the lake & mountains… very pretty
May 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise