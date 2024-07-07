Previous
"Was That A Squirrel?" by bjywamer
Photo 450

"Was That A Squirrel?"

Trapper was looking up into the tree our squirrels frequent. I've never seen him notice or chase them when on the ground near the areas he can reach... Glad of that! LOL

7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
