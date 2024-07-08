Previous
Baby Sparrows by bjywamer
Baby Sparrows

These three babies appear to be crying, "Mama! Mama!" I'm a bit concerned for them, as it was so hot yesterday evening and if forecast to be even hotter over the remainder of the week...

8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Barb

@bjywamer
Mark St Clair ace
Super close up
July 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Adorable
July 8th, 2024  
