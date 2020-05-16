Sign up
Mine! All Mine!
Our little squirrel found the picnic table my husband made and mounted on the tree he lives in. In this pose I thought he looks as though he is protecting his meal of sunflower seeds. :-)
16th May 2020
16th May 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes, Challenges, etc.
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
15th May 2020 7:21am
Tags
wildlife
,
backyard
,
squirrels
,
mayhalf20
Lisa Poland
ace
Too cute.
May 17th, 2020
