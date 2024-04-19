Previous
Next
One of My Favorite Birds... by bjywamer
Photo 408

One of My Favorite Birds...

For some reason, this year, we have many red-winged blackbirds visiting our feeder. Makes me very happy! Usually only see them sitting on cattails along the roadsides.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
It does look special.
April 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise