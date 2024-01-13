Sign up
Photo 406
Mission Mountains...Dead Ahead!
Many thanks for your visits, comment, and favs. Always very appreciated!
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
2
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
winter
,
mountains
,
eagle
,
montana
,
landscape-64
Casablanca
ace
This is so beautiful. Sending love your way. Will catch up soon hopefully once my back settles down.
February 1st, 2024
Barb
ace
@casablanca
Thanks, dear friend!!
February 1st, 2024
