I'm So Glad You Adopted Me!

This is Queenie, our 12-year-old Sheltland Sheepdog (Sheltie). We have had her since December 2013. A lady who couldn't care for her properly any longer gave her to us, crying as she turned her over to us. We had had a Sheltie whom we loved some years before that and were thrilled to get her! She has been the best dog! Fully house trained and non-destructive. Loves to go along for rides or content to be left at home, too. She is having trouble getting up and down and walking without a limp nowadays. She also had an eye infection a few months back that left her blind in her left eye, despite treatment. It is difficult to watch the effects of aging on her body! I pray that when the time is right, she will simply die in her sleep (she sleeps a LOT!), as I don't know I would have the courage to have a vet put her down. Love you, Queene girl!