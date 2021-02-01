Sign up
296 / 365
FOR2021
Posted awhile back in color...
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
1591
photos
57
followers
80
following
81% complete
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
530
77
108
171
407
531
532
296
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes, Challenges, etc.
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
7th August 2020 12:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
52wc-2021-w5
,
for2021
Judith Johnson
Beautiful, great contrasts
February 1st, 2021
