Photo 387
Telephone Cable-Laying Truck?
This worker seems to be either contemplating a problem or simply waiting for whatever is happening to be done before he can move on to the next task. Seen in downtown Missoula, Montana
Many thanks for all your visits, comment, and favs. Very much appreciated!
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2654
photos
49
followers
71
following
106% complete
Photo Details
Album
Themes, Challenges, etc.
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
9th March 2023 3:24pm
Tags
scenesoftheroad-54
,
utility workers
Milanie
ace
Imagine they've had to wait for some of the snow to be gone!
March 21st, 2023
