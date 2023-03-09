Previous
Telephone Cable-Laying Truck? by bjywamer
Photo 387

Telephone Cable-Laying Truck?

This worker seems to be either contemplating a problem or simply waiting for whatever is happening to be done before he can move on to the next task. Seen in downtown Missoula, Montana

9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Milanie ace
Imagine they've had to wait for some of the snow to be gone!
March 21st, 2023  
