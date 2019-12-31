Sign up
Photo 3034
Decade Of Pictures 2019
I trust you have all enjoyed my look back at the the past decade on my project. Here is a look back at this past year.
1. A look at one of our favorite spots to walk. The Victoria Promenade.
2. One of Edmonton's new murals. This was in City Centre Mall downtown.
3. Sunset at Alberta Beach.
4. The Christmas Tree at the Hospital where Melody was a patient for a week earlier this month.
Happy New Year to all of my wonderful friends here on 365.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
sunset
,
mural
,
art
,
collage
,
cityscape
