Decade Of Pictures 2019

I trust you have all enjoyed my look back at the the past decade on my project. Here is a look back at this past year.



1. A look at one of our favorite spots to walk. The Victoria Promenade.



2. One of Edmonton's new murals. This was in City Centre Mall downtown.



3. Sunset at Alberta Beach.



4. The Christmas Tree at the Hospital where Melody was a patient for a week earlier this month.



Happy New Year to all of my wonderful friends here on 365.

