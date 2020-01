The Other Church

So this the second church that was in my picture from the other day. This church was built as a French Catholic Church in 1903 at a cost of $10,000.

It was built with bricks but at some point was covered in stucco.

Of interest is the fact that Hollywood actor and singer Robert Goulet was baptized here in the 1950's and trained in the church choir.

In 2001 A Vietnamese congregation began holding services here. Today it is used by the Reformed Church of Canada.