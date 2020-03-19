Previous
All Smiles by bkbinthecity
Photo 3113

All Smiles

We would like you to meet Dave. A very friendly gentleman who works at the Hotel Macdonald
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
March 20th, 2020  
amyK ace
Great smiles on all of you
March 20th, 2020  
