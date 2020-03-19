Sign up
Photo 3113
All Smiles
We would like you to meet Dave. A very friendly gentleman who works at the Hotel Macdonald
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3113
photos
335
followers
389
following
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
25th December 2019 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
March 20th, 2020
amyK
ace
Great smiles on all of you
March 20th, 2020
