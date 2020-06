The Mountafield

This house was one of the first built in the area. Although it has a distinct French Canadian style to it. It was built for an Englishman Henry Mountafield.

Henry loved to travel and in the 1880's he went from London to Japan. In 1897 his travels brought to Canada's north trying his hand in the Klondike Goldrush.

By 1903 he made his way to Edmonton and in 1905 became City Auditor and invested in real estate allowing him to build this house.