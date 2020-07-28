Previous
Next
Something New by bkbinthecity
Photo 3244

Something New

I have lived here my whole life and yet once in awhile I come across something l have never seen before. That was the case coming across this bridge on a walk the other day
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
888% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise