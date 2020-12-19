Sign up
Photo 3388
Christmas Lights Tour
Last night we picked up Melody's parents and drove them around to some Christmas lights in the city. It was part of her Mom's birthday celebration.
Our first stop was at Government House. Simple but elegant
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
architecture
,
building
Harbie
ace
Great shot and lighting!
December 20th, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
Happy birthday to Melody's Mom! Lovely evening shot!
December 20th, 2020
sheri
What lovely lighting.
December 20th, 2020
Dianne
Gorgeous image and lights.
December 20th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
A delightful birthday celebration, lovely building!
December 20th, 2020
moni kozi
Very nice lighting of the building and the snow just feels like holidays
December 20th, 2020
