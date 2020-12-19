Previous
Next
Christmas Lights Tour by bkbinthecity
Photo 3388

Christmas Lights Tour

Last night we picked up Melody's parents and drove them around to some Christmas lights in the city. It was part of her Mom's birthday celebration.
Our first stop was at Government House. Simple but elegant
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
928% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harbie ace
Great shot and lighting!
December 20th, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
Happy birthday to Melody's Mom! Lovely evening shot!
December 20th, 2020  
sheri
What lovely lighting.
December 20th, 2020  
Dianne
Gorgeous image and lights.
December 20th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
A delightful birthday celebration, lovely building!
December 20th, 2020  
moni kozi
Very nice lighting of the building and the snow just feels like holidays
December 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise