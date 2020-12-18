Previous
Festive Friday by bkbinthecity
Photo 3387

Festive Friday

Yesterday in my LEGO post l mentioned that today l would post the reason for my visit to the mall
Every year l take a picture of the Christmas Tree at West Edmonton Mall. So here it is for everyone to enjoy .
bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
Diane Owens ace
Beautiful!
December 19th, 2020  
