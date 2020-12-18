Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3387
Festive Friday
Yesterday in my LEGO post l mentioned that today l would post the reason for my visit to the mall
Every year l take a picture of the Christmas Tree at West Edmonton Mall. So here it is for everyone to enjoy .
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3387
photos
337
followers
428
following
927% complete
View this month »
3380
3381
3382
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
15th December 2020 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
decorations
Diane Owens
ace
Beautiful!
December 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close