In My Dreams

I made a quick stop at West Edmonton Mall and I had to check this car out at the LEGO. I have always dreamed it might be fun to own a Lamborghini. This LEGO version was built out of 225,000 pieces and it took 1000 hours to build. There is even a button to press which gives off sound effects.

Definitely worth a quick stop. Tomorrow l will post the picture that goes with the real reason for my visit to the mall