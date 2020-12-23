Previous
The Final Stop by bkbinthecity
Photo 3392

So driving back to the Northside our final stop was at the Legislative Grounds. Amongst the lights on the trees you can see a glimpse of the Legislative Building
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

moni kozi
Pretty
December 24th, 2020  
Ricksnap ace
Nice sweeping road, great colours
December 24th, 2020  
