Photo 3392
The Final Stop
So driving back to the Northside our final stop was at the Legislative Grounds. Amongst the lights on the trees you can see a glimpse of the Legislative Building
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
christmas
,
lights
moni kozi
Pretty
December 24th, 2020
Ricksnap
ace
Nice sweeping road, great colours
December 24th, 2020
