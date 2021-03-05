Sign up
Photo 3469
It's Melting
Today our temperatures were in double digits. We made our way down to Hawrelak Park to see if any of the geese and ducks were back.
We did see one Canada Goose. With the warm weather sticking around it won't take long for the snow to be gone
5th March 2021
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
weather
,
spring
