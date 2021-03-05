Previous
Next
It's Melting by bkbinthecity
Photo 3469

It's Melting

Today our temperatures were in double digits. We made our way down to Hawrelak Park to see if any of the geese and ducks were back.
We did see one Canada Goose. With the warm weather sticking around it won't take long for the snow to be gone
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
950% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise