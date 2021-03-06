Previous
Sports Museum....Womens Hockey by bkbinthecity
Photo 3470

Sports Museum....Womens Hockey

Back to the Edmonton Sports Museum downtown. Today a look at a women's hockey team from the 1920's. This is the Edmonton Victorias Hockey Team from Victoria High School
The Victoria High School had it's beginning in 1911
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Monique ace
Played hockey for a long time myself but our sticks were different, these look like icehockey sticks ?
March 7th, 2021  
