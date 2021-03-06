Sign up
Photo 3470
Sports Museum....Womens Hockey
Back to the Edmonton Sports Museum downtown. Today a look at a women's hockey team from the 1920's. This is the Edmonton Victorias Hockey Team from Victoria High School
The Victoria High School had it's beginning in 1911
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Monique
ace
Played hockey for a long time myself but our sticks were different, these look like icehockey sticks ?
March 7th, 2021
