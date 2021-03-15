Previous
Capitol Boulevard by bkbinthecity
Capitol Boulevard

Today l made my way downtown to the Legislative Grounds for a walk.
Here is a glimpse of the Legislative Building as seen on Capitol Boulevard
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Doris J
I had to look closely to see one tiny skiff of snow. You have no trouble seeing lots of snow out in our yard, 45 minutes away.
March 16th, 2021  
Carolinesdreams ace
Lovely.
March 16th, 2021  
