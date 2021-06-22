Sign up
Photo 3578
At The Park
A quick shot taken at Hawrelak Park. The fountains are a new feature
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3578
photos
372
followers
451
following
980% complete
View this month »
3571
3572
3573
3574
3575
3576
3577
3578
4
365
SM-A505W
19th June 2021 8:27pm
water
park
landscape
fountain
