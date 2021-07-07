Sign up
Photo 3593
Panorama of the Park
Another day at the park provided me with a spot to capture a very nice panoramic shot
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
grass
,
trees
,
park
,
landscape
