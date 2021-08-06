Previous
A Relaxing Spot by bkbinthecity
Photo 3623

A Relaxing Spot

The extreme heat is gone. The smoke has cleared up and we can actually visit Melody's parents in thier suite. Live is good. This is on the balcony at her parents.
An extra bonus is Melody's brother and his wife are visiting from Ontario
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
992% complete

