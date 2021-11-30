Honoring A Brave Lady

Tonight the Hotel MacDonald Hotel was lit up to honor a very brave lady. Six years ago Julie was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. She was told she only had 12 months to live. However due to her incredible determination and the support of her family and so many friends she lived for 6 more years.

Julie, the daughter of friends of ours, was a loving wife , mother, sister and daughter.

During these past six years she did so much to raise awareness and funds for cancer research. She was also an incredible example to so many other people who were facing their own personal battle.

Julie passed away in September at the age of 39. She will never be forgotten and she has left behind a tremendous legacy