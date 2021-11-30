Previous
Next
Honoring A Brave Lady by bkbinthecity
Photo 3739

Honoring A Brave Lady

Tonight the Hotel MacDonald Hotel was lit up to honor a very brave lady. Six years ago Julie was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. She was told she only had 12 months to live. However due to her incredible determination and the support of her family and so many friends she lived for 6 more years.
Julie, the daughter of friends of ours, was a loving wife , mother, sister and daughter.
During these past six years she did so much to raise awareness and funds for cancer research. She was also an incredible example to so many other people who were facing their own personal battle.
Julie passed away in September at the age of 39. She will never be forgotten and she has left behind a tremendous legacy
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1024% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue ace
Lovely tribute. Thanks for sharing
December 1st, 2021  
Diana ace
Such a great tribute for a wonderful person.
December 1st, 2021  
cityhillsandsea
Lovely picture and lovely story. Thanks.
December 1st, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
An inspiration....
December 1st, 2021  
moni kozi ace
An emotional story and photo
December 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise