Lighting Things Up by bkbinthecity
Photo 3738

Lighting Things Up

We have a new sign at the Chapel in West Edmonton Mall. Kelly from mall maintenance came by to get the lighting working.
I thought this would make a fun shot.
As well you have Melody waving to everyone
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great sign, lovely to see Melody too.
November 30th, 2021  
