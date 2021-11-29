Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3738
Lighting Things Up
We have a new sign at the Chapel in West Edmonton Mall. Kelly from mall maintenance came by to get the lighting working.
I thought this would make a fun shot.
As well you have Melody waving to everyone
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
mall
,
candid
,
chapel
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
What a great sign, lovely to see Melody too.
November 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
