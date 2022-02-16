Sign up
Photo 3817
The Cross
I took this shot at the common area at church this past Sunday
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3817
photos
361
followers
433
following
1045% complete
3810
3811
3812
3813
3814
3815
3816
3817
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
13th February 2022 11:08am
Tags
church
,
cross
moni kozi
ace
A wonderful shot.
February 17th, 2022
