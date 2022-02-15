Sign up
Photo 3816
Timber
Here is a picture from yesterday. We no longer have any trees out front. I am not sure why the owner decided to have the trees chopped down but all four trees are now a thing of the past
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
1
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Lynda Parker
Such a pity they're not going to be there anymore.
February 16th, 2022
