Photo 3825
Winter Landscape
Nothing special tonight. Just a simple landscape shot
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
3
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3825
photos
362
followers
436
following
1047% complete
3818
3819
3820
3821
3822
3823
3824
3825
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
landscape
Elizabeth
ace
Still lots of snow in Edmonton.
February 25th, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of all that snow, looks rather chilly in Edmonton.
February 25th, 2022
John
ace
Well executed snowy scene!
February 25th, 2022
