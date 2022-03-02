Previous
In The Country by bkbinthecity
In The Country

This is a church in the town of New Sarepta. It is located about one hour south east of Edmonton. It is currently without a pastor. So these three young men will be taking turns filling in on Sundays for the time being
What a nice capture. I love this forced wide angle to capture it all. The men look quite happy.
