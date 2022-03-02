Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3831
In The Country
This is a church in the town of New Sarepta. It is located about one hour south east of Edmonton. It is currently without a pastor. So these three young men will be taking turns filling in on Sundays for the time being
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3831
photos
362
followers
435
following
1049% complete
View this month »
3824
3825
3826
3827
3828
3829
3830
3831
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
architecture
,
building
moni kozi
ace
What a nice capture. I love this forced wide angle to capture it all. The men look quite happy.
March 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close