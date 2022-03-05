Previous
Winter Roads by bkbinthecity
Photo 3834

Winter Roads

Today l dropped Melody off at a bridal shower. As I left the house the road l was on made for a nice picture. I particularly liked the fence on either side of the road
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1050% complete

