Photo 3834
Winter Roads
Today l dropped Melody off at a bridal shower. As I left the house the road l was on made for a nice picture. I particularly liked the fence on either side of the road
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
5th March 2022 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
road
,
winter
