More Snow by bkbinthecity
Photo 3835

More Snow

The title pretty much says it all. Thankfully we should be getting some warmer temperatures soon.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1050% complete

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
That is a lot of snow!
March 7th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wow! Very nice. That means more water in the ground. A good thing.
March 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
Love the shot with the lone trees.
March 7th, 2022  
