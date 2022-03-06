Sign up
Photo 3835
More Snow
The title pretty much says it all. Thankfully we should be getting some warmer temperatures soon.
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
3
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3835
photos
362
followers
435
following
1050% complete
3828
3829
3830
3831
3832
3833
3834
3835
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
4th March 2022 11:58am
Tags
winter
,
landscape
Suzanne
ace
That is a lot of snow!
March 7th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wow! Very nice. That means more water in the ground. A good thing.
March 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
Love the shot with the lone trees.
March 7th, 2022
