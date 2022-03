A Piece Of Family History

Yesterday we took Melody's parents grocery shopping. We then stopped for lunch. Afterwards Melody's Dad was feeling a little nostalgic so we drove downtown to take a look at this building.

This beautiful brick building was built in 1925. It is the old Salvation Army Citadel. When Melody's parents moved to Edmonton in 1958 this was where they went to church.

In the mid 1970's it became home to the Citadel Theatre.

Today it is home to the Starlight Lounge