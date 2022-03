Worldwide Minute Day

For those of you who are familiar with this. You take a picture on March 15 at 5:47pm local time of what is happening at that moment.

For me today we were serving at the Chapel at West Edmonton Mall and I made my way to Starbucks at that moment. So that is my picture for today.

For those who are curious Melody had a Chai Latte Frappuccino and l had a Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade