At Night by bkbinthecity
Photo 3845

At Night

Tonight on our way home l took a picture of Edmonton World Trade Centre. It is not the clearest picture as my windshield was not the clearest
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1053% complete

Diana ace
Lovely colours and lightflare.
March 17th, 2022  
