Photo 3845
At Night
Tonight on our way home l took a picture of Edmonton World Trade Centre. It is not the clearest picture as my windshield was not the clearest
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
night
,
downtown
,
architecture
,
building
Diana
ace
Lovely colours and lightflare.
March 17th, 2022
